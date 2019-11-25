Live Now
Lafayette Regional airport preparing for holiday rush

Airports are bustling with families trying to get home before Thanksgiving. If you’re flying the friendly skies, come prepared.

The Lafayette Regional airport sent out a message for travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure time and that’s regardless of where your destination.

Customers are being advise to minimize what you wear such as bulky jewelry, hair accessories, large belts or any other items that would likely require additional screening.

Airline travel trackers estimate more than $4 million people will fly to their holiday destination. Isabella Faulk of Lafayette and her family are trying to get to Colorado for Thanksgiving. “It’s a lot of us here. There are six of us,” Faulk said.

Ginger Majors of St. Landry Parish is another holiday traveler flying out of Lafayette. “My family is all meeting up there. We’ll have our family get together up there and enjoy Branson,” Majors stated.

According to Lafayette Regional Airport, in most cases travelers will miss their flight by not being on the plan 20 minutes before the departure time.

