Lafayette Regional Airport moves forward on expansion, plans second TSA checkpoint

Local

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Good news at Lafayette Regional Airport.
Airport officials say construction of the new terminal is on budget.


New 10 has an update on the project, and what it could mean for economic development in Acadiana.
Approximately 1 million passengers will pass through the airport in 2019.
The numbers show 400,000 passengers flying out this year so far and that’s a 20 percent increase over last year.


“The airport has exceptional growth,” said executive director Steven Picou. “We’re back to 2014 numbers, when the oilfields were doing very well in south Louisiana.”

Picou says the new terminal is being built with expansion in mind.
It will have 5 gates, more amenities for passengers including more places to eat.
It will also have a second TSA checkpoint.
Right now, there is so much passenger traffic, slow security screenings have caused some passengers to miss flights.

“Airlines are leaving passengers,” Picou said. “They can’t get through the checkpoint. We are educating our passengers to get there 90 minutes prior to ensure they get through.”

Troy Wayman, CEO of regional chamber of commerce, One Acadiana, says the new improved airport can help make Acadiana more attractive to bringing in new businesses.

“If people get off the airplane, and then see a state of the art facility, a nice modern facility, it makes their entrance in the community much better,” Wayman said. “It makes a better first impression. First impressions a lot of time are everything.”

The new terminal is expected to open in September 2021.

