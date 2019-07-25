Breaking News
Shots fired at LPSO deputies
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LAFAYETTE REGIONAL AIRPORT: Frontier Airlines to suspend direct flights to Orlando, Florida temporarily

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Lafayette Regional Airport, Facebook)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Regional Airport)- After August 10, 2019, Frontier Airlines will suspend its direct flights from Lafayette to Orlando, Florida. These flights are scheduled to resume later this year.

Effective August 12, 2019, Frontier will provide direct flights from Lafayette to Denver, Colorado on Mondays and Fridays, with a scheduled 7:03 p.m. departure time from Lafayette.

Frontier has made these changes based on their needs. Travelers with questions are urged to contact Frontier directly online at flyfrontier.com or by calling 801-401-9000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local