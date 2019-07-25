LAFAYETTE REGIONAL AIRPORT: Frontier Airlines to suspend direct flights to Orlando, Florida temporarily

LAFAYETTE, La. (Lafayette Regional Airport)- After August 10, 2019, Frontier Airlines will suspend its direct flights from Lafayette to Orlando, Florida. These flights are scheduled to resume later this year.

Effective August 12, 2019, Frontier will provide direct flights from Lafayette to Denver, Colorado on Mondays and Fridays, with a scheduled 7:03 p.m. departure time from Lafayette.

Frontier has made these changes based on their needs. Travelers with questions are urged to contact Frontier directly online at flyfrontier.com or by calling 801-401-9000.