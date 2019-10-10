Lafayette Regional Airport celebrates new development

LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY) – Lafayette Regional Airport is getting a brand new, state-of-the-art terminal.

Designed and constructed by The Lemoine Company, the development of the new terminal was recognized with a “top beam” ceremony.

Chairman of Lafayette Airport Commission Paul Segura, says, “The topping out the construction is an event in which the construction company places the last beam in place on the frame structure of the building.”

City officials say the new terminal will help increase efficency at one of the state’s busiest airports.

“Lafayette has been recognized as the number two development impacted airport in the state just behind New Orleans. I think it’s a three billion dollar economic development,” Segura adds.

The new terminal will bring more passengers and visitors to the city of Lafayette.

Segura says, “Every year our passenger riders are load factors on the airline. They were projected about three or four years ago to go up about 40% and will facilitate the increase in passengers that will come to the airport.”

While construction has been going on for about a year and a half, officials tell NEWS 10 to expect at least two more years until completion.