Lafayette Public Library Summer Reading Kickoff – Passe Partout

Join the Lafayette Public Library to kickoff the 2019 summer reading program! The celebration will be this Saturday, June 1st from 10-3 P.M. at the main branch downtown. There will be fun jumps, a reptile house, petting zoo, and a magician on site! Bike Lafayette will also be holding a bike registration event with the first 300 registrations receiving a free bike helmet. Their bike registration will be from 9 to noon.

The program is open to readers of all ages with categories for children, teens, and adults. Prizes will be available to readers who reach certain goals throughout the summer including gift cards and will earn multiple chances to win a grand prize. The children’s grand prize is a brand-new bike!

Summer reading registration will be available at the event and can now be done in the library’s new mobile app. To register online, visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org/summer or call 337-261-5779 or 337-981-1028.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now