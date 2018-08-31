Local

Lafayette Police to hold Sobriety check point

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 05:57 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 05:57 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - Happening  tonight in the hub city, the Lafayette Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint somewhere within the city limits.
    They will be targeting impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or other dangerous substances. 
    It will be held from 9 p-m to 3 a-m.

