Lafayette Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint on Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Police say that on Friday, August 31, officers will be conducting an OWI checkpoint within the incorporated limits of Lafayette.

Officers working the checkpoint will respond with zero tolerance to those drivers found to be under the influence.