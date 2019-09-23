Lafayette police seek pay hikes to align with other Acadiana area police departments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department will be attending next month’s city-parish council meeting to ask for an increase in starting pay.

Corporal David Stanley, the president of the Lafayette Police Association says officers are leaving to go to agencies willing to pay more.

At $34,600 dollars per year some police officers are saying that’s not enough money.

“If I were to leave and go to a better paying job that would be thousands and thousands of dollars that the city would lose in training,” Stanley said.

He’s been with the Lafayette Police Department for ten years. Stanley says Lafayette police need to get to that $40k starting mark.

He says there are several law enforcement agencies in the area paying $40k at the door.

“These are smaller agencies doing the same police work and the volume is not nearly as much.”

Plus, Stanley adds LPD officers are actively being recruited by other agencies in and out of state because they’re well trained. It’s not just the new officers they’re going after but the ones with ten plus years experience.

“We’re losing the same guy who has been working the same area of town for five to six years. They know the people there and the people know them. They are comfortable with them. That kind of experience you can’t replace.”

Stanley says earlier this year, a senior corporal pay raise was implemented.

Also, a two percent raise based on economic growth was given but that was eaten up by an increase in insurance.

CPL Stanley calculates that left officers with about $13 more a pay check.

“These guys want to see they can build a career at the same place and take care of their family at the same time,” Stanley noted.