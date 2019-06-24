Lafayette Police seek clues to find shooting suspect of an off-duty officer

Lafayette Police are searching for a second suspect in connection to shooting an off-duty Duson Police officer.

A warrant has been issued for 23-year old Ronald J. Guidry of Lafayette. He is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he is believed to be responsible for the shooting at a vehicle driven by an off-duty Duson police officer on June 18th.

Last week, 21- year old Romeion Glaude was arrested in connection with the case. He is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

If you know of Guidry's whereabouts, call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

