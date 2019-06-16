Lafayette Police on scene of armed robbery at Subway Restaurant on Louisiana Avenue

Lafayette police are on the scene of an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.

The robbery occurred at the restaurant on Louisiana Avenue in the Stirling Lafayette Shopping Center.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas was enroute to the scene and did not have any additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Will update with additional information as it is released.

