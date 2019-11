Lafayette Police are looking for 14-year-old Kaiden Jefferson.

Jefferson was reported as a missing person/runaway around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say Jefferson was last seen at his mothers residence.

Family members tell KLFY that Jefferson was angry following a visit to the area, and now having to return to the state where his father lives.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts please contact your local police department, or call 911.