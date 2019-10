UPDATE: Family members of the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday night in Lafayette have identified the deceased is Tre’von Adams of Lafayette.

Lafayette police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of MLK Drive that happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they found a male gunshot victim deceased near the Sid’s One Stop Shop and Himbola Manor Apartments.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said police have no suspects at this time.

Developing story. More to follow.