Lafayette police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on University Avenue; one dead Video

One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Lafayette on Saturday evening.

Lafayette Police first got a call about the incident at about 6:57 p.m., said Corporal Bridgit Dugas, public information officer for the department.

The crash happened at the intersection of University Avenue and Madeline Street.

Police are investigating the fatality, Dugas said, but are not releasing further identifying information pending family notification.