Local

Lafayette police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on University Avenue; one dead

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 08:25 PM CST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 10:26 PM CST

Lafayette police investigating auto-pedestrian crash on University Avenue; one dead

One person is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash in Lafayette on Saturday evening. 

Lafayette Police first got a call about the incident at about 6:57 p.m., said Corporal Bridgit Dugas, public information officer for the department.

The crash happened at the intersection of University Avenue and Madeline Street.

Police are investigating the fatality, Dugas said, but are not releasing further identifying information pending family notification.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center