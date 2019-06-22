Lafayette Police investigating armed robbery where one woman was injured

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery.

It happened in the 5600 block of Johnston Street.

Police say that a masked male suspect allegedly hit a woman with a blunt object as she tried to enter her vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Lafayette Police say some of the woman's personal items were taken.

The suspect has yet to be located.

