Lafayette Police investigate armed robbery at Subway Restaurant on Louisiana Avenue

Lafayette police say they are investigating an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.

The robbery occurred, in broad daylight, at the restaurant on Louisiana Avenue in the Stirling Lafayette Shopping Center.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said no store employees were injured during the robbery.

She said police have no suspects at this time.

Police did not say how much money was taken during the robbery.

One eyewitness who worked near the subway said the robbers left behind a huge mess of food on the floor.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now