Lafayette Police host community walk through Rue Royale neighborhood

People who wanted to meet and talk with local police officers gathered Monday at Brown Park and began walking with law enforcement officers through the Rue Royale neighborhood.

Its all apart of the Lafayette Police Department’s community walk.

Officers answer questions and talk with residents in the area to address any concerns.

The police department has hosted a nunber of communtiy walks in different areas of the city for the past several months.

Officers say its a good way to connect with the community and talk to its members who may never otherwise speak with police.

