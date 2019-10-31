Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Police find man shot after responding to disturbance call

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting_63140

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. when police say they responded to the 200 block of Merchants Blvd. to a reported disturbance outside an apartment complex. 

There they located the victim who was then transported to a local hospital.

Moments prior to the disturbance call police received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of a local business in the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road.

It was then determined that both calls involved the same party, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar