Lafayette Police Department hosts SWAT school

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Each year, the Lafayette Police Department hosts a week-long SWAT school where agencies from all over the state and country gather to train.

It's the only SWAT school in Acadiana, and representatives with the Lafayette SWAT team say they pride themselves in being able to provide the training.

The week-long program is for any officer in any agency who would like to learn SWAT skills such as raid planning, weapons proficiency, shooting, structural clearing and PT.

LPD currently staffs a part-time volunteer SWAT team. Their mission is to support the Lafayette Police Department and any other requesting law enforcement agency with a tactical response to a critical situation.

