Lafayette Police city cameras aid in weekend arrests

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Police made two arrests over the weekend thanks to cameras they've installed all throughout the city.

According to Lafayette Police sources, the first arrest occurred on Saturday, when officers witnessed a man in the 900 block of Madeline Ave. playing with a gun and later hand it to a juvenile. When police investigated, they learned the gun was stolen. Abram Landry was arrested and charged.

The second incident happened Sunday in the 900 block of E. Simcoe, where officers say they saw what appeared to be a drug deal involving an armed suspect. Police arrested Jerrell White on several charges.

"It gives us some presence. It gives some eyes in areas where we can't an officer 24/7. There's only a finite number of officers that we can have on the road. Obviously, we'd love to be able to be staffed up even further and have more, but having those cameras gives us eyes there," says Corporal Karl Ratcliff with LPD.