Lafayette Police Association recruits police officers on City of Alexandria Facebook page

Alexandria, Louisiana is one of several cities in Louisiana struggling to find police recruits, reportedly due to low pay.

In a Facebook post from the City of Alexandria, Louisiana Government, city officials said they were hoping to reduce police turnover by continuing to offer a 2% base pay increase for current officers who did not receive the increase this summer after their union declined it.

“In the spirit of recognizing the contribution of every officer, I offered an across-the-board pay increase for the entire department, and unfortunately the union declined,” Mayor Jeffrey Hall said.

“Keeping pay competitive is a critical issue to help decrease turnover and to engage our officers. My offer of a one-time 2 percent increase to the base pay still stands. My hope is we can work together and find a solution so our valuable and dedicated police officers can receive this increase.”

The Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 took notice and responded.

The Lafayette City-Parish Council, last Tuesday passed a motion that implements a new pay plan for starting officers of the Lafayette Police Department.

Effective immediately, the starting pay for all first year officers will climb to $40,000 a year.

The current starting salary was $34,600 a year.