Lafayette PD seizes $86,800 worth of narcotics in I-10 traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Three suspects from Baker were arrested by the Lafayette Police Department after an Interstate 10 traffic stop.

According to the department, during the investigation on Monday, 5,676 ML of Promethazine and 3,000 Hydrocodone tablets was located inside the vehicle. The seizure is valued at over $86,800, police said.

The suspects, identified Reginald Webb, Quenton Vessel Jr. and Jaleel Mitchell, were placed under arrest. All three men face possession of Schedule II and Schedule V narcotics charges.

“The Lafayette Police Department and our Tactical Narcotics Team will continue the fight against illegal drug activity in the city limits of Lafayette to assure a safer environment for all,” the department said on its Facebook page.