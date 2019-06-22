LAFAYETTE PD: Police need help in identifying a suspect of a vehicle robbery

LAFAYETTE, La.- On Friday at 7:20 pm, Lafayette Police Department officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 5600 block of Johnston St. in connection with a robbery.

A masked male suspect occupying a white pick-up truck that was parked next to the female victim’s vehicle, approached her as she was entering her own vehicle. The suspect then struck the victim with a blunt object as the robbery was taking place.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment for the injuries she sustained.

Police are asking for help in identifying the pictured vehicle believed to be involved. The vehicle appears to be a white 4×4 Ford truck, has a black bed cover and a yellow license plate.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

