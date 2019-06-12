Lafayette PD lands $100,000 drug bust

LAFAYETTE - A traffic stop in Lafayette led to the arrest of three men on drug charges.

Lafayette Police say when they searched the vehicle, they found 24 pints of codine syrup. That is valued at $113,000.

The three men inside the vehicle, Dentrell Rankins, Marcus Alexis and Dashawn White were arrested.

They are charged with Manufacturing and Distribution of a Narcotic.

