Local

Lafayette PD lands $100,000 drug bust

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:14 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:27 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE - A traffic stop in Lafayette led to the arrest of three men on drug charges.

Lafayette Police say when they searched the vehicle, they found 24 pints of codine syrup. That is valued at $113,000.

The three men inside the vehicle, Dentrell Rankins, Marcus Alexis and Dashawn White were arrested.

They are charged with Manufacturing and Distribution of a Narcotic.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center