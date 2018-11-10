Lafayette PD investigates report of driver following student walking to school
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - An Edgar Martin Middle School student reported that she was followed while walking on her way to school Friday morning.
"We have not been able to confirm anything other then what the student provided this morning," Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Bridget Dugas told KLFY.
The alleged incident was reported to a school resource officer, Dugas said.
Officers were unable to local the vehicle, which was described as a grey four-door Dodge truck. License plate is unknown. The driver was described as a white male between 50-6- years old.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.
