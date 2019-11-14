Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Parish teacher arrested on simple battery charge

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette teacher is facing a simple battery charge after an investigation at a local school.

On November 12, 2019, the Lafayette Police Department said it responded to a school campus in the 1500 block of W. Willow St. in reference to a battery against a juvenile.

After an investigation, Nicole Landry, 47, of Lafayette, was arrested.

Landry is listed as a special education teacher at J. Wallace James Elementary School, according to the school’s website.

The investigation is going, LPD spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Because it is considered a personnel issue, the Lafayette Parish School System is not commenting at this time, LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories