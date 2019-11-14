Lafayette Parish teacher arrested on simple battery charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette teacher is facing a simple battery charge after an investigation at a local school.

On November 12, 2019, the Lafayette Police Department said it responded to a school campus in the 1500 block of W. Willow St. in reference to a battery against a juvenile.

After an investigation, Nicole Landry, 47, of Lafayette, was arrested.

Landry is listed as a special education teacher at J. Wallace James Elementary School, according to the school’s website.

The investigation is going, LPD spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Because it is considered a personnel issue, the Lafayette Parish School System is not commenting at this time, LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner.

This is a developing story.