Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office undergoing High Speed chase near Hwy 90

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently undergoing a high speed chase involving several units. The chase originated in Estherwood under the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and was then transferred to Lafayette Sheriff deputies. An eyewitness tells News 10 that the chase passed near Cameron Street in Lafayette and deputies were reportedly seen deploying spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Very little information is known at this time however we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

