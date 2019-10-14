Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged ‘criminal’ incident at St. Thomas More

KLFY has learned that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged “criminal” incident that occurred at St. Thomas More High School.

The incident is alleged to have taken place last week and involved three students.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an incident occurred at the school on October 9 regarding the potential poisoning of a student.

One juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

KLFY also reached out to The Diocese of Lafayette who released the following statement:

“The Diocese of Lafayette is aware of an incident last week involving three students at St. Thomas More High School. When the incident occurred, the school’s administrative team, along with the school resource officer, immediately followed all proper protocols, providing medical care to the students involved and notifying parents and law enforcement, in accordance with Diocesan policy and civil law. Following the school’s internal investigation of the incident, necessary disciplinary action was taken.”

In an unconfirmed report, a parent who wished to remain anonymous told KLFY that a student gave another student a bottle of gatorade mixed with block aid, which completely burned the inside of his mouth.

The parent then said another student sat in some of the same liquid that was on a bench which burned through his clothes.

Because this case involves multiple juveniles, the sheriff’s office says, the case remains under investigation.