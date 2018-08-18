Lafayette Parish Sheriff: Inmate escaped Friday night
LAFAYETTE PARISH - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance locating an inmate who escaped from custody while returning from a nearby medical facility.
The inmate is 33 year old, Ronrika Ben. According to police Ben is 5'08 and 155 lbs.
Ronrika Ben escaped at approximately 11:45 PM on Friday, August 17, 2018.
Please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 -232-TIPS (8477) if you have any information concerning his whereabouts.
