Lafayette Parish Sheriff: Inmate escaped Friday night

Posted: Aug 18, 2018 06:50 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 18, 2018 06:50 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE PARISH - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance locating an inmate who escaped from custody while returning from a nearby medical facility. 

The inmate is 33 year old, Ronrika Ben. According to police Ben is 5'08 and 155 lbs. 

Ronrika Ben escaped at approximately 11:45 PM on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 -232-TIPS (8477) if you have any information concerning his whereabouts.

 

