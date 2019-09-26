Lafayette Parish School System student selected for 2019-2020 Scholastic Kids Press

(LPSS)- The Lafayette Parish School System is excited to announce that one of our students, Miss Zhorie’l Tapo, has been selected to serve as a Kid Reporter for the 2019-2020 Scholastic Kids Press. Previously known as Scholastic News Kids Press Corps, the award-winning program is in its twentieth year and encourages student involvement in current events, by telling the stories from their prospective.

Zhorie’l is the only student selected from Louisiana and she will serve on the diverse team with forty-nine other reporters, ages ten to fourteen, representing the United States, Puerto Rico, and several countries around the world. She will be covering events throughout our state, region, and nation on topics including entertainment, sports, and breaking news. Her articles will appear on the Scholastic Kids Press website and may appear in their Classroom Magazines.

Miss Tapo was chosen as a 2016 Leader in Me Student Speech Contest Grand Prize winner for her speech titled “Declaration of Leadership.” She is the daughter of Leah and Carl Tapo and big sister to Zholai and Zuela. Zhorie’l is in the fifth grade and attends L.J. Alleman Middle School. In addition to taking talented theatre classes, Zhorie’l enjoys playing volleyball, singing in church, playing the violin, and acting. She has appeared in several commercials, episodic television series, and movies filmed throughout Louisiana.

The LPSS is very proud of Zhorie’l and look forward to reading her interesting articles. For more information on the 2019-2020 Scholastic Kids Press, please visit their website at mediaroom.scholastic.com.