Lafayette Parish School System names new Public Information Officer

The Lafayette Parish School System has a new public information officer with the appointment of Allison Dickerson.

Dickerson, graduate of Acadiana High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, joins the school system following years of service at LAGCOE.

In October the Lafayette Parish School Board created the public information officer position for the district, dedicating $96,806 to cover salary and benefits, according to The Daily Advertiser.

For more on her background and job duties, read the full story here.