Lafayette Parish School System appoints new Transportation Supervisor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jonathon Watson has been appointed Transportation Supervisor for the Lafayette Parish School System.

The appointment was made by superintendent Dr. Donald Aguillard.

According to a press release, Watson began his career as a transportation manager for Conco Food Service.

He then served as the Assistant Director of Transportation in Lafayette Parish from January 2008 until August 2013 when he left for a private sector job.

He now returns to Lafayette Parish to serve as the Transportation Supervisor