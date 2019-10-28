Lafayette Parish School System accepting applications for Special Education Advisory Council

The Lafayette Parish School System is taking applications for its newly created Special Education Advisory Council.

LPSS is looking for people who have a vested interest in the program.

Stephanie Krielow of Lafayette sits on the board of directors for the Autism Society of Acadiana and she’s a former educator. More importantly, Krielow’s 10-year-old son Jonah has autism. Krielow has a personal interest in what the advisory panel is about. “You know the saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ It takes a village to educate our special kids.”

Krielow’s says her son attends a sped class at Ernest Gallet. She’s hoping the panel will understand they’re coming together for a common cause. “The cause is to make sure these kids grow up to be as independent as possible. They can contribute to our community.”

According to the LPSS website post the panel “…will meet three (3) times per year to provide advice and recommendations regarding special education policies, procedures, and resources.”

“The council will also engage in outreach activities to the community at large to increase the level of knowledge, support, and collaboration with respect to special education,” LPSS noted.

“All the tools we can give those kids to put in their tool box to move forward when mom isn’t there anymore, when dad didn’t isn’t there anymore, when they age out of the system,” Krielow stated.