Lafayette Parish sales tax collections up heading into holiday shopping season

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY) — As the retail holiday shopping season begins in earnest, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) reports local sales tax collections are set to have their second-highest year ever.

Lafayette Parish collected a record-high $6.4 billion in sales tax collections in 2014. This year’s projections show Lafayette Parish shoppers could reach $6.2 billion by 2019’s end.

Through the month of September, the parish has collected $4.68 billion — a 5.2% increase over last year and an 8.6% increase over 2017. Ten of the last 12 months have had taxable sales over $500 million. All of this speaks to the power of shopping locally, according to LEDA.

“Not only does shopping in local stores keep sales tax revenue in our community to support schools, infrastructure and safety, it also strengthens pride in our community and our business base,” says LEDA CEO/President Gregg Gothreaux. “LEDA’s forecasting model shows a strong end to the year with more than $1 billion in sales expected in November and December, which will put us at the second-highest total on record.”

LEDA reports total taxable sales are up 4.3% in the City of Lafayette and 14.8% in unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales are also up in neighboring municipalities— Broussard (1.4%), Carencro (13.3%), Scott (5.3%), and Youngsville (8.2%). Sales in Duson are down 14.6%

Within the City of Lafayette, year-to-date total sales are up in the food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, building materials, services, and miscellaneous/other categories— ranging from 16.7% to 0.4%. Apparel is down 1.6%.

Hotel/Motel receipts in September are up 6.6% compared to September 2018. Year-to-date receipts are up 7.7% compared to 2018 numbers.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.