Lafayette Parish retail sales continued to outpace 2018 in August

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- August 2019 was the second best August on record for Lafayette Parish retail sales, according to tax collection data compiled by Lafayette Parish Public Schools.

August saw more than $527 million in taxable retail sales, the fourth highest total this year and the second-best behind August 2014 (more than $530 million). Year to date, sales for 2019 have reached $4.15 billion, up 4.8% from 2018 and 8.3% from 2017.

“Taxable sales in August are the second highest August sales on record, just $3.1 million behind 2014, continuing the trend we’ve seen this year,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

“The steady increase in sales seen over the past year is an encouraging sign given the overall state of retail across the country,” he said. “Locally-owned retailers and service providers will continue to have a measurable impact on the economy. As we enter the holiday season, I want to encourage shoppers to shop local— whether in person or online.”

With the August numbers, Lafayette Parish has had six consecutive months with $500 million or more in retail sales, the second longest streak on record behind a 10-month stretch in 2014.

