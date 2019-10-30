Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Parish retail sales continued to outpace 2018 in August

Local
Posted: / Updated:
US-BANGLADESH-TEXTILE-FACTORY_108584

Police man the front of a Walmart store amid heightened Black Friday security in Paramount, California on November 23, 2012 as shoppers arrive and Walmart employees and their supoorters protested nearby. The US retail giant Walmart admitted on November 27 some of its products were made at the Bangladesh garment factory that burnt down at […]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- August 2019 was the second best August on record for Lafayette Parish retail sales, according to tax collection data compiled by Lafayette Parish Public Schools.

August saw more than $527 million in taxable retail sales, the fourth highest total this year and the second-best behind August 2014 (more than $530 million). Year to date, sales for 2019 have reached $4.15 billion, up 4.8% from 2018 and 8.3% from 2017.

“Taxable sales in August are the second highest August sales on record, just $3.1 million behind 2014, continuing the trend we’ve seen this year,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

“The steady increase in sales seen over the past year is an encouraging sign given the overall state of retail across the country,” he said. “Locally-owned retailers and service providers will continue to have a measurable impact on the economy. As we enter the holiday season, I want to encourage shoppers to shop local— whether in person or online.”

With the August numbers, Lafayette Parish has had six consecutive months with $500 million or more in retail sales, the second longest streak on record behind a 10-month stretch in 2014.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

83°F Broken Clouds Feels like 92°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
65°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

84°F Broken Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories