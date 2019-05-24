LAFAYETTE PARISH: Garbage, recycling will run on Memorial Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LCG)- Republic Services will operate their regularly scheduled residential garbage and recycling collection routes in Lafayette Parish on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019.

All customers served by Republic Services should place waste out the evening before their regularly scheduled collection day.

There will be no changes to the residential waste collection schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Compost Facility located at 400 N. Dugas Road will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, reopening on Tuesday, May 28.

