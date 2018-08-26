Local

Lafayette Parish escaped inmate Ronrika Ben surrendered himself to authorities Sunday

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 06:33 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 06:45 PM CDT

 

A Lafayette parish inmate who escaped while on a work detail August 17 has turned himself in, according to our sources.   

33 year old Ronrika Ben surrendered Sunday afternoon. 

Developing story. More to follow. 

