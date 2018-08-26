Lafayette Parish escaped inmate Ronrika Ben surrendered himself to authorities Sunday
A Lafayette parish inmate who escaped while on a work detail August 17 has turned himself in, according to our sources.
33 year old Ronrika Ben surrendered Sunday afternoon.
Developing story. More to follow.
