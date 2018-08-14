Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers: Public help sought in solving gas station robbery

Lafayette Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspects responsible for a simple robbery that occurred at a local gas station in Lafayette.

On July 28, 2018, two males entered a local gas station and forced their way behind the counter. The males proceeded to remove numerous cartons of cigarettes as the store clerk attempted to fight them off.

Both suspects are described as black males, appear to be in their 20’s, and both were wearing a white t-shirt and baseball caps.

They were seen fleeing the location in a red, four door sedan. Police believe these suspects are responsible for a very similar crime that occurred recently at another local gas station, so we need your help Acadiana.

If you know the identity of the suspects involved or have any information about this crime, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or you can submit your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 232-8477 or toll free at 1-800-805-8477, or submit a web tip. You can also text your tip. Text TIP153 + Message to Crimes (274637). You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.