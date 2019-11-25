Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette OMV expected to re-open Monday following cyber attack

Local
Posted: / Updated:

After a week of closure due to a cyberattack, Louisiana State Police announced Sunday afternoon that eight main regional offices locations of the Office of Motor Vehicles are anticipated to be open on Monday.

Officials also say that all Public Tag Agents will be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only.

While many systems are back online, OTS technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues, State Police announced.

The public is asked to exercise patience and conduct only vital time sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings. 

The LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time, police said.

The regional offices to reopen include:

·       Baton Rouge – 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806        

·       New Orleans – 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

·       Shreveport – 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118

·       Lake Charles – 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615

·       Alexandria – 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303           

·       Monroe – 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203

·       Lafayette – 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507

·       Thibodaux – 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Locations for Public Tag Agent offices can be found here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories