Lafayette OMV expected to re-open Monday following cyber attack

After a week of closure due to a cyberattack, Louisiana State Police announced Sunday afternoon that eight main regional offices locations of the Office of Motor Vehicles are anticipated to be open on Monday.

Officials also say that all Public Tag Agents will be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only.

While many systems are back online, OTS technicians will be at each location to troubleshoot any issues, State Police announced.

The public is asked to exercise patience and conduct only vital time sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings.

The LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time, police said.

The regional offices to reopen include:

· Baton Rouge – 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

· New Orleans – 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

· Shreveport – 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118

· Lake Charles – 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615

· Alexandria – 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303

· Monroe – 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203

· Lafayette – 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507

· Thibodaux – 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Locations for Public Tag Agent offices can be found here.