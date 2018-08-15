Lafayette officials on scene of house fire on Rena Drive
Emergency officials are responding to a house fire in Lafayette.
The fire was reported around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Lafayette Fire Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, fire and police officials are on scene of a fire in the 400 block of Rena Drive.
No other information was released.
The public is urged to avoid the area.
