Local

Lafayette officials on scene of house fire on Rena Drive

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 10:14 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 10:20 PM CDT

Emergency officials are responding to a house fire in Lafayette. 

The fire was reported around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to Lafayette Fire Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, fire and police officials are on scene of a fire in the 400 block of Rena Drive. 

No other information was released. 

The public is urged to avoid the area.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center