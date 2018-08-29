Lafayette native serves as pallbearer for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Video

In this News Ten exclusive, Lafayette native and Northside High Graduate Darnell Prejean is getting a front row seat to witness the farewell to the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin.

Not only is he seeing it, but he's experiencing it up close and personal serving as one of six pallbearers.

He walks us through today's viewing via his cell phone and windy conditions.

Hey Darla, it's Darnell Prejean

I'm honored to be here in Detroit, Michigan at the Charles H. Wright museum where the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin is lying in state.

I'm honored to be here and so grateful to the swanson family whom i've had a 30 year relationship with, who have welcomed me to have this opportunity.

It's overwhelming to have such an up close and personal experience in the couple of days I've been here.

I'm looking forward to being here for the next 4 days to pay tribute to a woman who has meant so much to so many people.

I just want to say hello to my family and friends and my Northside High School Vikings family and I look forward to sharing all of my memories and memorabilia with all of you guys.

