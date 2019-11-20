Live Now
Lafayette Mayor-President talks details of recent LUS audit

Lafayette Mayor President Joel Robideaux briefed the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority on an investigation and audit of the Lafayette Utilities System.

The presentation included statements from multiple interviews with current and former Lafayette Utilities System leadership.

They revealed concerns that LUS was giving the LUS Fiber Company an unfair advantage over other internet providers by paying eight-million-dollars for a power outage monitoring service.

Robideaux reported the payments to the public service commission and organized a review of spending.

Robideaux then appointed LCG Chief Administrative Officer Lowell Duhon as interim director of LUS, and business manager Kayla Miles as interim director of LUS fiber.

Duhon recieved a pay raise of more than 100-thousand dollars.

“I feel like it’s money well spent.I feel like it’s less than what we would be spending if we went externally. And, quite frankly, I think Lowell’s background is the perfect background of what’s needed to go in and do what I asked him to do.”

Last Thursday, Terry Huval made his case in a detailed powerpoint presentation, about l-u-s and l-u-s fiber under his leadership.

Huval says the utility saved household customers and businesses money, reduced power outage response time, and received approval for actions, from the city and others — under the required checks and balances in place.

