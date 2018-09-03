Local

Lafayette Mayor President: Lafayette named best city in Louisiana to start a career

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 10:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 10:48 PM CDT

According to Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, Career services site Zippia, utilizing data from the American Communities Survey, has named Lafayette the best city to start your career in Louisiana.

Robideaux says, "this is the type of recognition that helps our community attract talented young people to help grow our technology sector and diversify our economy."

Lafayette is the fourth-largest in the state of Louisiana. 

 

 

