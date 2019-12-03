Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory names new Chief Administrative Officer

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory has named economic development executive Elizabeth “Beth” Guidry as his new Chief Administrative Officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Guidry, a 20-year veteran of economic development in Acadiana, has served as Executive Director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority (SMEDA) for 16 years and worked with Republic Services before joining as the Economic Development Officer for the City of Broussard.

“Beth brings strong leadership skills and an extensive background in economic development to the role of CAO. She has proven that she knows how to compete and win when recruiting companies, local investment and jobs,” Guillory said.

“Beth is a Lafayette native and an honors graduate of UL Lafayette. She understands the history, traditions and values of our community,” he said.

“Beth will work hard with our stakeholders to grow and diversify our economy. She will apply her strategic development and planning skills to make Lafayette Consolidated Government more business and constituent-centric. I’m thrilled that she has agreed to join my Administration.”

Guidry graduated Cum Laude from UL Lafayette in 1998, majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Marketing. She is a graduate of Council for a Better Louisiana’s (CABL), Leadership Louisiana program. Guidry and her husband Brian are active in their parish, and are raising their two young children here.

“I am honored to join Lafayette Consolidated Government as CAO,” Guidry said. “I look forward to working with Mayor-President Guillory and his team to make our city and parish more attractive to businesses. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow and diversify our economy over the next five years and I’m committed to the success of Lafayette Parish. As someone who was born and raised here, I am grateful to have this chance to work with Josh and all of our parish stakeholders to move our community forward.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

43°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Mainly clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories