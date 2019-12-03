Lafayette Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory names new Chief Administrative Officer

Lafayette Parish Mayor-President-elect Josh Guillory has named economic development executive Elizabeth “Beth” Guidry as his new Chief Administrative Officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Guidry, a 20-year veteran of economic development in Acadiana, has served as Executive Director of the St. Martin Economic Development Authority (SMEDA) for 16 years and worked with Republic Services before joining as the Economic Development Officer for the City of Broussard.

“Beth brings strong leadership skills and an extensive background in economic development to the role of CAO. She has proven that she knows how to compete and win when recruiting companies, local investment and jobs,” Guillory said.

“Beth is a Lafayette native and an honors graduate of UL Lafayette. She understands the history, traditions and values of our community,” he said.

“Beth will work hard with our stakeholders to grow and diversify our economy. She will apply her strategic development and planning skills to make Lafayette Consolidated Government more business and constituent-centric. I’m thrilled that she has agreed to join my Administration.”

Guidry graduated Cum Laude from UL Lafayette in 1998, majoring in Business Administration and minoring in Marketing. She is a graduate of Council for a Better Louisiana’s (CABL), Leadership Louisiana program. Guidry and her husband Brian are active in their parish, and are raising their two young children here.

“I am honored to join Lafayette Consolidated Government as CAO,” Guidry said. “I look forward to working with Mayor-President Guillory and his team to make our city and parish more attractive to businesses. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow and diversify our economy over the next five years and I’m committed to the success of Lafayette Parish. As someone who was born and raised here, I am grateful to have this chance to work with Josh and all of our parish stakeholders to move our community forward.”