Lafayette man tries to elude police but gets caught

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scott police captured a Lafayette man after a chase.

Police Chief Chad Leger says officers observed a motorcycle committing several traffic violations. When the officer attempted to pull over the suspect, he sped away. After a pursuit, officers were able to safely catch the driver of the motorcycle. He is identified as Tyler Healy, 28, of Lafayette. Authorities say Healy was found to have several prior felony convictions and was found to be in possession of three handguns.

Healy and now faces multiple charges including Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Possession of Firearms by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies.