Lafayette man sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for drug and firearm charges

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Photo: CBS News

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a Lafayette man was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison for conspiring to distribute multiple quantities of narcotics and illegal possessing a 9 mm handgun.

Jacob Glen Collett, 35, of Lafayette, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D.Drell on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. According to the April 19, 2018 guilty plea, Collett was arrested during an ongoing narcotics investigation in Lafayette and Jeff Davis parishes that took place from April 2017 to August 2017.

Law enforcement agents found Collett in possession of 705.2 grams of methamphetamine, 222 dosage units of LSD, 56 tablets containing fentanyl, 4.01 grams of MDMA, 38.9 grams of heroin, 16.5 grams of cocaine, 52.3 grams of a mixture and substance containing THC, a Berretta 9 mm model 92 FS handgun, and 16 rounds of ammunition.

The DEA, ATF, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Metro Narcotics Task Force, Calcasieu Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.