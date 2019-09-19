Lafayette man sentenced for illegal firearm possession, gun found in neighbor’s flowerbed

Defendant fired gun into the ground during an outburst, authorities said.

LAFAYETTE, La. – A 36-year-old Lafayette man was sentenced to 27 months in prison Thursday in federal court.

Jeremy C. Melancon’s sentence includes two years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Melancon previously pleaded guilty on June 10, 2019.

According to information presented in court, Lafayette police officers responded to a call in May 2018, at Melancon’s hom.

Neighbors told officers that Melancon lost his temper and fired a gun into the ground. Officers spoke to Melancon, who admitted to firing one shot.

Officers also spoke to Melancon’s wife, who said she owned certain firearms, but secured them in a shed she owned on the property.

Officers found spent shell casings on the ground where Melancon admitted to firing the gun and determined that the guns belonging to Melancon’s wife did not match the shell casings.

The police officers left the scene, but days later, a neighbor called police and reported that she had found a gun in her flowerbed.

An ATF forensic examination matched the Smith & Wesson, Model M&P Bodyguard, .380-caliber pistol.

Melancon is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty on October 27, 2005, to distribution of cocaine in the Louisiana 15th Judicial District Court.

He was sentenced to seven years of hard labor. Under federal law, a felon is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition. The ATF and Lafayette Police Department conducted the investigation.