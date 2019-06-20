Lafayette man knocking on random doors sought in connection to burglary attempt in Cecilia area Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A 26-year-old Lafayette man was observed knocking on doors at random residences in a three block area of Cecilia in an attempt at burglary, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's office says.

It happenend Monday, around 9 p.m. in the Alcide Bonin area.

When investigators obtained video surveillance, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Larry Gobert of Lafayette.

Warrants have been obtained charging Gobert with one count of criminal trespassing and one count of attempted simple burglary.

Detectives say he is also wanted for questioning in connection with other burglaries in the area.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

