LAFAYETTE, La. - Lafayette Police are investigating the cities latest homicide.

Authorities say 21-year old Ricky Wiltz was shot early Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Lafayette Street.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide or any individuals that may have been involved is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS.