Lafayette man killed in motorcycle crash
LAFAYETTE, La. - A Lafayette man was killed in an accident involving a pickup and a motorcycle.
The crash happened Tuesday evening on E. Verot School Road near Industrial Parkway. Aaron Lee Savell, the driver of the motorcycle, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
