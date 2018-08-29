Local

Lafayette man killed in motorcycle crash

LAFAYETTE, La. - A Lafayette man was killed in an accident involving a pickup and a motorcycle.

The crash happened Tuesday evening on E. Verot School Road near Industrial Parkway.  Aaron Lee Savell, the driver of the motorcycle, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.  The other driver suffered minor injuries. 

The accident is under investigation.

