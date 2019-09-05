Lafayette man indicted in federal court on child pornography charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man is facing felony charges relating to distribution and attempt to manufacture child pornography.

Anthony Sal Melancon Jr., 47, was indicted on Aug. 21 in federal court on one count of the following: distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempt to produce child pornography.

The victim was under 12 years old when the alleged crimes occurred in January, 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Melancon has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Aug. 27, Melancon was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he is being held for the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

His detention hearing was held on Wednesday, Sept. 5, where Federal Judge Carol Whitehurst ordered Melancon to remain incarcerated without bond.

The next court conference for this case is set for Sept. 9. His trial date is pending.